SAN ANTONIO — Two men are accused of attacking an elderly woman who gave them a ride to Whataburger.

One of the men, 18-year-old Jose Carbajal, is facing aggravated robbery charges.

It happened on March 10 in a neighborhood where the elderly woman lived on the northwest side.

Police say she gave two men, who had a disabled car, a ride to Whataburger. After eating, the woman drove the two men back to where the disabled car was located.

Police say the woman could not find her purse and asked to look inside the men's car. That's when police say one of the men choked her from behind. They reportedly stole her keys and took her car.

The next day, police say Carbajal was found driving the stolen car.

Investigators say they were able to identify Carbajal from surveillance video from Whataburger.