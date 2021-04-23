Police said two pedestrians were hit by the truck and suffered minor injuries.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Two people were hurt Thursday after a pick-up truck crashed through the front of a pet store in Morristown.

According to the Morristown Police Department's crash report, the truck was trying to park at the Petsense at 110 West Morris Boulevard around 2:50 p.m.

The driver told police as he pulled in, his dog jumped into the floorboard and landed on the accelerator, sending the truck speeding through the front of the building before it stopped after hitting two pedestrians.