COLUMBIA, S.C. — An an accident on the interstate resulted in the death of two people Wednesday night.

Traffic forced the victims, identified as Joyce Marie and Brad Allen Dunn, to stop on I-77 near milemarker 28. While stopped, their car was reportedly struck from behind by another car.

The accident delayed traffic for several hours.

According to the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Joyce Marie, 58, died at the scene from blunt trauma to the head and torso; while Brad Allen, 63, was transported to local hospital where he later died from blunt trauma to the chest and head.

The driver of the other car was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.