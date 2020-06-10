The indictment was filed in the 1A District Court of Tyler County on Sept. 23.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler County grand jury has indicted streaming giant Netflix for promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child.

The indictment targets Netflix's connection with the film, "Cuties."



According to the indictment, Netflix promotes "visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value..."

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

The film follows 11-year old Amy, a Senegalese Muslim who goes against her conservative family traditions as her growing curiosity about femininity upsets her mother.

According to Internet Movie Database, the film’s original title "Mignonnes," means cute, little, petite in French.

The hashtag, #CancelNetfix began trending as more viewers learned about the film’s depiction of underage girls learning about their sexuality and femininity.