UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

Police said Woolard was covered in vomit and they could smell alcohol on him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI.

Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear.

Police said Woolard was covered in vomit and they could smell alcohol on him.

After a sobriety test Woolard was arrested and charged with a driving under the influence.

Woolard is in his twelfth season as UK's associate athletics director for basketball operations.

He also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.

WHAS11 contacted UK for a response to the arrest.

A representative from the university said, "We are aware of the situation and we are handling the matter internally."

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.