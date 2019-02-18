COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been 32 days since over 400 residents were displaced from Allen Benedict Court. To assist those in need, one organization in the midlands is lending a helping hand.

United Way of the Midlands along with Blue Cross Blue Shield plan to donate more than $15,000 to assist with relocation expenses for the displaced residents.

Anita Floyd, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Midlands, says she and her organization felt it was important to assist residents at Allen Benedict Court.

“They are of course apart of our community and as we have learned over and over again here in Columbia people in our community are very caring and when they understand there is a problem they will come together to find some kind of solution.” Floyd said.

Floyd also says she hopes the donations make a tremendous difference.

“This is a large community that needs that kind of help and we hope that this will support them to their own stability and we also hope that the community will respond to making donations to this fund.” Floyd said.

To donate, visit here.