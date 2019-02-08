COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moisture will continue to stream into the area. Showers and a few storms are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Showers will develop in the afternoon. A few passing thunderstorms will be possible too. Any storm that does develop may produce heavy rain.

Localized flooding will be the greatest threat from any of the storms Saturday.

More rain is in the forecast for Sunday. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon are expected. Heavy rain again will be the biggest threat from any of the thunderstorms.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Saturday may not be the best day at the beach. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast along the coast. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

The unsettled weather pattern will carry us into the new workweek. More rain is expected Monday, but gradually the rain chances will become smaller as we head towards the end of the week.