Update: Clinton child found unresponsive has died

The boy's mother reportedly found him inside of a plastic tote containing water.

CLINTON, Maine — A 1-year-old boy found unresponsive in Clinton Tuesday evening has died, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an update Thursday.

The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a drowning Tuesday evening at approximately 6:58 p.m. where the boy was found unresponsive outside of his home, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Moss.

The boy's mother reportedly found him outside of the home in a plastic tote containing water. Another child informed the mother of the incident, according to the release.

Police performed life-saving measures on the child, who was later brought to a local hospital, then flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

The investigation by Maine State Police detectives is ongoing.

Clinton police on Wednesday posted to Facebook to address social media criticisms of their response, saying they were "there and performing CPR in 5 minutes."