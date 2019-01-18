WALHALLA, S.C. — WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina school district is considering adopting a modified calendar for the 2020-21 school year that would move it closer to year-round education.

The Post and Courier reports the Oconee County School District's possible calendar would shorten summer break by a month and create two-week breaks every nine weeks.

District Superintendent Michael Thorsland says the modified calendar aims to reduce "summer slide," which is when students lose ground academically during long school breaks.

The calendar also would have the school year start in late July. The state passed a law in 2006 requiring the school year start no earlier than the third Monday in August.

That law also effectively banned year-round schools, though the state Board of Education can grant exceptions. Three exceptions have been granted.