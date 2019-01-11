ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For drivers traveling near or on exit 145 and highway 601 in Orangeburg, changes are on the way.

Orangeburg’s gateway initiative where officials have been reassessing entry and exit points to the county, comes a new plan to bring more light to the area.

"The interstate and ramp lights will be the first phase of the one Orangeburg gateway initiative" says John McLauchlin, Orangeburg county engineer and project manager. "The second phase will be putting street lights along 601 to complement the ramps and interstate. The third phase will be interchange improvements at citadel and 601."

Harold Young, county administrator says this is a project that isn't just about attracting more tourist to the area but also safety, "They need to Citizens and visitors come often come on to 601 to use the restaurants and the hotels but this is also a lighting project the sheriff Dept has been asking us to do to keep the visitors more safe

County officials say the first phase of this project will be completed by early 2020.