AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday identified one of the U.S. service members killed in the attack at Kabul airport as a 20-year-old from Laredo.

David Lee Espinoza of the U.S. Marines was one of the 13 service members who died as a result of a suicide bombing on Thursday, according to Abbott.

The governor also ordered flags throughout Texas to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who died.

"These heroes should never be forgotten," Abbott tweeted.

Abbott said the flags should remain at half-staff through Monday, Aug. 30.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, of Laredo, released a statement on Twitter regarding Espinoza's death.

"Mr. Espinoza, a Laredo Marine killed in Afghanistan, embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service.

"I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero," Cuellar said.

The city of Laredo also reacted, saying Espinoza was "a brave young man from Laredo, Texas."

The City of Laredo expresses its most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, a brave young man from Laredo, Texas. Thank you for your service to the U.S.A and Laredo. Your acts of courage and bravery will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/DI7pqwwy1F — City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) August 27, 2021

The names of the 13 service members who died have not yet been released by U.S. officials.

Thursday's bombing also killed over 100 Afghans, according to officials.

The U.S. has been helping with evacuations after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month. As of Friday morning, over 12,000 people were airlifted from Kabul within the last 24 hours, according to officials.