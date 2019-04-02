COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Students in a University of South Carolina Super Bowl advertisement class voted on the game's top ads Sunday.

The event, known as "Cocky's Super Ad Poll," is in it's 16th year. The winning ad team is invited to campus and awarded the Cocky Award.

Over 50 students judged ads on things like persuasiveness, likability, and brand identity, scoring them from one to five.

"It has to have humor; I'm big on humor," Bubba Philpot said.

"Something that has the compassion in it, that's very human," Deema Kandela, another student, said.

The final vote will not be made until February 5, but top contenders included Pepsi, Doritos and Google.