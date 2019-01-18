COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the partial government shutdown approaches its 30th day, South Carolina's Coast Guard families are dealing with the reality of going unpaid.

A Charleston-area church in Summerville wanted to help those families with a free breakfast.

Seacoast Church of Summerville cooked hundreds of meals and served them to Active Duty members and their families.

“We teach in our church, never hesitate when you have a generous impulse and so it kind on a life of it's own. Some men in the church got excited about serving, partnered with the Coast Guard and before we knew it we've got 300 meals being served this morning and just proud of everybody who's involved in it,” said Josh Surratt, the lead pastor.

Due to the shutdown, Active Duty USCG men and women were not paid on Monday. For spouses like Christine O'Shields it's a scary situation.

“So my husband is actually currently serving overseas, just me and my three children here in Charleston. So, we're having to call banks and defer payments and we have to call our landlords and thank goodness we live on the Navy base so they're being a little more understanding,” O’Shields said during the breakfast.

But, the lack of a January paycheck is catching up with them.

“Sorry, we can't go to gymnastics this week or sorry, but we're going to have to-- after basketball season's over there's not another sport till we know what's going to happen. It's the fear of the unknown is what's hard. We've got cash in savings, but how long is this going to go on? How long are we going to have that cash in savings before we have to make payments on things? It's really nerve-wracking,” O’Shields said while holding her 13-month-old son Tobias.

Besides her three kids, O'Shields knows her husband needs money overseas.

She also expressed concern about the shutdown stretching into February, since the beginning of a new month usually brings a new billing cycle.

“How are we going to fund the first of February if we spent all of our expenses funding January?” O’Shields asked.

She thanked community partners, like the church, for helping families, but had a message for federal elected officials.

“We- our husbands and our spouses earned these paychecks and they deserve these paychecks,” O’Shields said.

She was not alone. Other families that spoke to WLTX said they were concerned about the shutdown stretching into February. Many said they were getting by now, but another month of bills would stretch financial accounts too thin.

Seacoast held the event with the Low Country Chief Petty Officers Association. The non-profit helps USCG families and the community.

“Our non-profit is taking requests from our Coast Guard members. Our Coast Guard members are working every single day. They're still standing the watch, they're still patrolling the waters, they're still manning our dispatch centers. And we're still here to help the community,” said Vice President of the Association Jason Anderson.

Anderson is also an Active Duty member of the Coast Guard.

“It's everything from gas to help them get to work, it's all the different effects of what you might imagine of not getting a paycheck for yourself at home,” Anderson continued.

Sarah Stevens is a Coast Guard spouse and acting Coast Guard Ombudsman, which serves as a liaison between families, the Coast Guard, and the community.

“There's a lot of concern, there's a lot of fear of the unknown cause this isn't something that's ever been done or experienced before. This is the first time in modern history a military branch has gone without pay. So, there's a lot of concern and unrest with that with people not knowing-- even if they have savings, how long that savings is going to get them through because there's not an end in sight for this,” Stevens said after the breakfast.

Minutes before, she was writing down requests for help from families attending the breakfast. The requests included every day items and cash for utility payments.

The Columbia branch of the USO is collecting gift cards to Walmart, gas stations, and grocery stores to send to families in the Low Country.

The donations are accepted at the USO desk at the Columbia airport located outside security in the main lobby.