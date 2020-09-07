Vanessa Guillen's family warns of fundraisers using soldier's name

Mayra Guillen has taken to social media to advise against donating to fundraisers that have not been organized or approved by the Guillen family.

HOUSTON, Texas — The family of Vanessa Guillen said they have had enough of people asking for money from the community on their behalf.

They are sending a message reminding people not to donate to any group or organization not connected to them. With so many rallies and fundraisers in Vanessa Guillen's name, it can be hard to know where and who your donation is going to.

It has been a few days since it was confirmed that human remains discovered near Litter River-Academy belong to Guillen. While the family is making arrangements for her funeral, they are also having to deal with people trying to hold fundraisers and sell T-shirts using Vanessa’s name.

Some people say they are doing it with the intention of giving the money to the Guillen family, but on social media Mayra, Vanessa's sister, is pleading for the community not to give them your money.

The family attorney said the fundraisers organized by others is false advertising and false marketing and those trying to make money off of Vanessa Guillen’s name could face legal consequences.

“It is using someone's image and likeness without any consent and authorization,” attorney Natalie Khawam said. “So let me know who is doing that so I can take care of it.”

On the family-run "Find Vanessa Guillen" Facebook page, Mayra released a statement saying there is only one way to directly donate to the family, and that is through the GoFundMe fundraiser linked on the page.

They said the only authorized benefit this Saturday is at Perfect Choice BBQ in Houston. They also said there is only one Austin business authorized to make T-shirts.

According to the #FindVanessaGuillen Facebook page, the following businesses have the authorization to sell Vanessa Guillen shirts only.

The post said "Do not purchase from anyone else. It is a disrespect to the family to try and make a profit off of a loss."

1. CC Custom Designs (60% proceeds go to the family, the rest for labor cost)
2. Champions League soccer store in Houston, Texas (100% of the proceeds goes to the family)
3. Taqueria Del Sol (coming soon)