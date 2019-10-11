JENKINSVILLE, South Carolina — Operators at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County have been monitoring a leak in a valve associated with the reactor coolant system.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy, Ken Holt, tells News 19 the leak is very small and was captured within the site's containment building.

He added that the leak is not impacting the environment.

"Although the small leak is not at a level that would require a plant shutdown, operators have made the conservative decision to shut down the reactor to address the leak," said Holt. "During this shutdown, the plant is taking proactive measures to find and address any other impacted components."

As for when service will be returned, Holt says Dominion Energy does not provide that information because it's considered market sensitive.

