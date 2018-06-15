Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A car is considered a safe place if you are not able to head indoors during a thunderstorm. But is it the rubber tires that insulate the car and protect you from lightning?

The National Institute for Lightning Safety says that when a bolt of lightning hits your car, the electric charge goes around the outside of your vehicle, creating a "Faraday effect". The metal conducts the electric current around the external panels and frame while none passes through the interior, protecting you from the effects of lighting. The current then exits to the ground.

Keep in mind that convertibles or fiberglass vehicles won't protect you from this effect because they are not entirely made of metal.

If you have to drive through a thunderstorm, take these precautions:

Safely pull off to the side of the road away from trees

Turn off the engine and turn on emergency flashers

Put your hands in your lap so as not to touch inside items such as door and window handles, steering wheels and gear shifts as touching the metal frame of your car might put you at risk of electric shock.

© 2018 WLTX