A Facebook post claiming that Royal Caribbean is giving away free cruises has gained traction since Thursday morning as excited travelers have seized the opportunity for a getaway.

The post comes from an account called Royal Caribbean Cruises. The account uses the brand's logo and has even posted promotional videos from the brand.

Facebook, screenshot

But look a little closer and you'll see that the account in question has only made four posts, the first dated Jan. 9.

In an album uploaded Thursday at 4:32 a.m., a woman claiming to be "Royal Caribbean head manager Samantha Green" says she's giving away cruises for four to three people at random. The woman pictured appears to be holding three Royal Caribbean cruise ship room keys, which the post says are for balcony rooms on a free 10-night cruise of the winner's choosing.

The post asks users to share and comment for a chance to win. Since it was first uploaded, the post has been shared more than 31,000 times and has received more than 14,000 comments.

But can the post be trusted since the Facebook page seems sketchy? The real, verified Royal Caribbean Facebook page is Royal Caribbean International, complete with a blue checkmark.

To verify, WKYC reached out to Royal Caribbean Thursday and the brand says the post is not affiliated with them.

"We have reported the account to Facebook and asked them to take it down," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said via email.

The post had not been removed as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

QUESTION: Is Royal Caribbean giving away free cruises to Facebook users who comment and share on this post by 11 p.m. Jan. 25?

ANSWER: No.