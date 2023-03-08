No, bug spray with DEET is not safe for your dog

Dogs get bugged by mosquitoes just like humans. But can you use a popular remedy for relief on your pet?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heavy summer storms can bring major puddles, and those puddles can be a breeding ground for mosquitos. Many people don’t realize their dogs are just as susceptible to mosquito bites as humans and the bites could have serious consequences. But before you coat everyone with bug spray, we want to Verify, can you use bug spray with DEET on your dogs?

Our sources are Dr. Chrstine Hayes, the medical director for the National Poison Control Center for the ASPCA, and Dr. Erin Trimmier, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Ambassador Animal Hospital.

Dr. Hayes says every dog is susceptible to mosquito bites. “Mosquitos are definitely dangerous to dogs," she said. "They carry heartworm, a parasitic worm that can infect dogs and live in the heart. And how much time they spend outdoors doesn’t matter because mosquito bites can happen even with a quick trip to the backyard.”

But while bug spray with DEET is safe for your family, it can make dogs very sick.

Dr. Hayes said, “When dogs are exposed to DEET whether it is through their skin or if they ingest it by licking their fur or licking where you’ve applied the spray, it can cause wobbly walking, shakes, seizure, diarrhea and vomiting.” In fact, DEET is so dangerous for your pets, the ASPCA recommends removing your pets from the area when you apply bug spray, and waiting until it is completely dry to touch them again.