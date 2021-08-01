VERIFY: Can the President pardon himself?

"The question can't be answered with complete certainty," Powell agreed.



No President has tried it before, so there's no legal precedent. The only legal guidance comes from this 1974 legal opinion from the Department of Justice which says it's not possible. It cites our judicial system's "fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case." But:



"It's important to remember that was on the heels of the Watergate Drama, so that office might have been a bit chasten at the time," said Townsend.



The President gets pardon powers from Article 2 Section 2 which says the only forbids them for using it "in the cases of impeachment"



"The articles of impeachment could be written in such a way to say if convicted the President will not have power to pardon himself or perhaps others," Townsend said.



Also pardons only apply to federal crimes. The President could still faces charges at the state level.



If the President did pardon himself, both professors think the case would end up in the Supreme Court with one clear argument against the President.