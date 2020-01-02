WASHINGTON — Question: Should you wear a surgical mask to prevent catching respiratory illnesses like the Coronavirus?

Answer: No. Top health officials say there is no need for members of the general public to wear surgical masks.

Sources:

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

Director Nancy Messonnier, M.D., National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases

South East Asia regional office of the World Health Organization

Process:

In a press conference on Wednesday, HHS Secretary Alex Azar was asked if members of the general public should wear surgical masks.

"It is unnecessary," Azar said. "In the United States, the risk to any individual American is extremely low."

Experts for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) echoed those comments in a conference call briefing Thursday. However, the CDC is recommending to doctors, if a patient calls in describing symptoms of a respiratory illness, like a cough, runny nose and/or fever, doctors should tell their patients to come in wearing a face mask.

As for the rest of the public, it appears the use of a surgical mask is unwarranted.

"CDC does not currently recommend the use of face masks for the general public," Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said. "The virus is not spreading in the general community. While it is cold and flu season, we don't routinely recommend the use of face masks by the public to prevent respiratory illness and certainly are not recommending that at this time for this new virus."

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional office for South East Asia posted a graphic on its Twitter page indicating when it would be appropriate for someone to wear a surgical mask.

