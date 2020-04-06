Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It's a video on Facebook many of you are sending in to our newsroom for further investigation.

It shows a police officer punching a man on the ground. There are claims this video happened earlier Wednesday in South Carolina.

We had our Verify team look into this.

The caption on the video says "Make it go viral this just happened in South Carolina 3 hours ago."

So we did some digging to see if this video is, in fact, from here.

Here's what we found.

When clicking on the video, the original post says it was published May 31 with the caption, "This is old everyone!! lets make this go viral."

But just how old is it?

In a report from WKYC, our sister station in Cleveland, it shows a man named Richard Hubbard III being pulled over in a traffic stop that turned violent.

The officers in the video are from the Euclid Police Department.

WKYC reports the traffic stop happened August 12, 2017 just before 10:30 a.m.

While yes, it is a disturbing video, any claims that it's current or from South Carolina are false.

