VERIFY viewers asked if emails they recently received from ‘EpiqPay’ are legitimate. Here’s how to be sure you’re not getting scammed.

In July 2019, a hacker gained unauthorized access to the personal information of 106 million Capital One credit card holders and applicants in the United States and Canada.

Numerous lawsuits were brought against Capital One on behalf of the affected customers. In 2022, a U.S. federal court approved a class action settlement related to the data breach.

Multiple VERIFY viewers reached out to our team asking if emails they recently received about an upcoming payment claiming to be from the Capital One class action settlement are real.

THE QUESTION

Are Capital One class action settlement payment emails real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Capital One class action settlement payment emails are real.

WHAT WE FOUND

Capital One class action settlement payment emails sent from EpiqPay are legitimate, according to the Capital One data breach class action settlement website. EpiqPay is a digital payment platform that sends class action settlement payments to claimants.

Eligible individuals had to submit a valid claim for lost time and/or out-of-pocket expenses on or before Sept. 30, 2022, to receive a payment email. The settlement administrator started issuing payments beginning on Sept. 28, 2023.

“Class members entitled to a payment and who provided the settlement administrator with a valid email address may have been sent an email from NoReply@EpiqPay.com allowing them to select from a number of digital payment types. Other class members were mailed a check to their address on record,” the settlement website says.

In order to claim your settlement payment, you can click the “Claim Payment” link found in any payment or reminder emails you have received from EpiqPay prior to the payment expiry date of Nov. 27, 2023, according to the settlement website.

The link will take you to a payment dashboard where you can select your preferred method of payment. Depending on the payment method you choose, you may be asked to confirm your selection or provide one or two pieces of information so your payment can be processed.

In addition to emails from EpiqPay, claimants will receive one or more follow-up emails from Tremendous, the settlement website’s payment partner, confirming where their payment is in the process.