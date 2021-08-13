VERIFY: No, South Carolina school districts are not allowed to require masks

Parents have sent in a wide variety of questions, from mask mandates to vaccination requirements. Here's what South Carolina students and families need to know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the last weekend of summer for South Carolina students.

On Monday, students will head back to the classroom. Of course, this school year will look different than previous ones.

Parents have sent in a wide variety of questions, with everything from masks to remote learning coming up. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team spoke with multiple South Carolina school districts to get the answers.

QUESTION

Will children be required to wear masks this school year?

Are South Carolina school districts allowed to require masks? @MeghanBragg verified that answer (link in comments) — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 13, 2021

ANSWER

No, according to South Carolina Law, school districts cannot mandate masks. However, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control strongly recommends students and staff wear masks indoors.

QUESTION

Will districts have remote learning days on bad weather days, like when it snows?

ANSWER

Yes, districts tell us they have the option to go virtual on these days because most are eLearning schools. That's a pilot program that started before the pandemic.

QUESTION

Will South Carolina schools social distance?

ANSWER

Yes, each district is implementing some sort of social distancing. These options include three and six feet of social distancing, small classrooms and limited hallway movement. Each district said they have a plan in place that works for their schools.

QUESTION

Will COVID-19 testing take place in schools?

ANSWER

The Clover School district tells us they have test kits and will offer them at the district office.

The York School District said it will have rapid testing for current district employees and students. Chester schools will also have rapid testing for students and staff. The nursing staff will follow testing protocols and test those exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19.