VERIFY: No, South Carolina school districts are not allowed to require masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the last weekend of summer for South Carolina students.
On Monday, students will head back to the classroom. Of course, this school year will look different than previous ones.
Parents have sent in a wide variety of questions, with everything from masks to remote learning coming up. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team spoke with multiple South Carolina school districts to get the answers.
QUESTION
Will children be required to wear masks this school year?
ANSWER
No, according to South Carolina Law, school districts cannot mandate masks. However, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control strongly recommends students and staff wear masks indoors.
QUESTION
Will districts have remote learning days on bad weather days, like when it snows?
ANSWER
Yes, districts tell us they have the option to go virtual on these days because most are eLearning schools. That's a pilot program that started before the pandemic.
QUESTION
Will South Carolina schools social distance?
ANSWER
Yes, each district is implementing some sort of social distancing. These options include three and six feet of social distancing, small classrooms and limited hallway movement. Each district said they have a plan in place that works for their schools.
QUESTION
Will COVID-19 testing take place in schools?
ANSWER
The Clover School district tells us they have test kits and will offer them at the district office.
The York School District said it will have rapid testing for current district employees and students. Chester schools will also have rapid testing for students and staff. The nursing staff will follow testing protocols and test those exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19.
Both Fort Mill and Lancaster said they are not testing in schools. Rock Hill Schools have not yet responded to WCNC Charlotte's questions at this time.