VERIFY: Filing for an extension does not allow you to pay taxes later

If you file for an extension on your federal income taxes, that enables you to file your return later; it does not allow you to defer paying the taxes you owe.

WASHINGTON — Tax day is fast approaching and for those hoping to file an extension and buy more time, they might not be able to push off paying, according to claims online.

This year, the deadline is Monday, April 18 for most states.

The VERIFY team looked into a tax tip circulating on social media.

THE QUESTION:

People are sharing this reminder online ahead of the tax deadline: an extension on your federal tax return does not mean you get to pay later, it just means you can file later. But is that true?

THE SOURCES:

Lisa Greene-Lewis- CPA & tax expert at TurboTax

IRS- website and spokesperson

THE ANSWER:

WHAT WE FOUND:

you still have to pay taxes by the 18th even with an extension correct? — THE WAC (@THE__WAC) April 14, 2022

Both sources agree that tax tip is true.

"So you can file an extension, but if you owe money, you need to pay at least 90% of what you owe, so you don't get any penalties," Greene-Lewis said.

“In general, the IRS says if you don’t file for an extension and don’t pay, that’s a penalty of 5% of what you owe for each month your payment is late.”

If you do file for an extension but don’t pay, that’s 0.5% of what you owe for each month.

On top of that, you’ll be on the hook for interest too.