VERIFY: Are presidential ballot envelopes marked with your political affiliation?

In a viral video, a woman claims a barcode on ballot envelopes are marked with a "D" for Democrat or "R" for Republican.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — News 8 has been getting a lot of viewer e-mails about claims made about mail-in ballots circulating online.

One viewer asked about a viral video he spotted on Facebook by a woman claiming there's a letter in the bar code on the back of your ballot envelope that indicates your political party: "D" for Democrat, "R" for Republican. The woman claims postal workers could simply throw out the ballots from the party they disagree with.

News 8 looked into this and found that the woman lives in Florida - and it is a primary ballot envelope she's displaying, not a presidential ballot envelope.

San Diego Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said primary ballot envelopes are clearly marked with party affiliation. Presidential ballot envelopes are not.

"There’s a lot of incorrect information and misleading information going out there on how a ballot is going to be treated," said Vu. "Certainly a U.S. postal service worker summoned to our office - they are upheld to a certain standard that they are legally obligated to return every single - not just ballot - piece of mail," he said. "These are public servants that are dedicated to getting every single piece of mail to the right individual."

Another concern from viewers centers on tweets President Trump sent out back in May that claims, "The Governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one."

"It’s an error of what was conveyed," said Vu. "The fact is every single active registered voter within our state will be receiving a mail ballot."

The Secretary of State's website outlines criteria for registering to vote in California.

You must be:

A United States citizen and a resident of California

18 years old or older on election day

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

News 8 also asked Vu about another claim circulating online, that News 8 reported on before, regarding stamps for mail-in ballots.

Is it true you need two stamps to mail in your ballot?

The answer is no.

"The envelope is now postage paid by our office," he said. "There is no need to put any stamp on the envelope to get it back to our office."

Vu also pointed out if you have received anything in the mail that appears to be a ballot, its a hoax. The election period hasn't started yet. Mail-in ballots won't start going out until October.