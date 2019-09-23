WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

A viral photo is circulating on Twitter and Facebook and claims to be taken following Friday's global climate change protests. Was this photo really taken after protest activities?

ANSWER:

The photo, taken in April, portrays a mess left behind after an "unofficial celebration" in Hyde Park in London.

SOURCES:

Royal Parks Twitter

Extinction Rebellion Twitter

The Hemp Trading Company Facebook

PROCESS:

Climate change protests brought D.C.'s normally nail-biting traffic, to a screeching halt.

Monday's Shut Down D.C. protest was a continuation of Friday's global environmental, youth-led protest.

In the wake of these protests, people are circulating a photo on Twitter and Facebook, claiming protesters left heaps of trash.

So we’re verifying: does this photo really show litter left out to dry from environmental protesters?

Our Verify researchers used Google’s reverse image search and found out this photo is miscaptioned.

First, the photo was taken at Hyde Park in London, according to Royal Parks, a charity in charge of London’s parks.

They say the photo was taken after an “unofficial event," in April.

Lots of people originally blamed the environmental group “Extinction Rebellion.” They’re the same group that blocked D.C. traffic today with a pink boat.

Back in April, they denied the claim, and said they actually helped clean up the mess left by an unrelated event.

Apparently, there was a gathering celebrating 4/20, a holiday in cannabis culture. Celebrants of the day, also left a mess in 2017.

A clothing group called “The Hemp Trading Company” confirmed that the 420 celebration was behind the mess and thanked Extinction Rebellion for cleaning it up.

THTC - The Hemp Trading Company IMPORTANT EDIT: a lot of people are misreading this post. This was the aftermath of Hyde Park 420 - and was *cleaned up* by Extinction Rebellion crew. THTC is nothing but supportive of XR. Please...

So we can Verify: this photo is not from any of the climate protests and is miscaptioned.

The Verify team has contacted D.C.’s Department of Public Works to check if they’ve seen in increase in trash, left by climate protesters in the District. We are still waiting to hear back.

