Sugar-free Halloween treats are toxic for pets, experts say

With Halloween right around the corner. We are taking a look at what type of candy can be deadly if your pet gets into it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is right around the corner and many families have already carved their pumpkins, bought costumes and started putting out Halloween candy.

It's hard to believe, but it's already that time of year when parents hand out loads of candy to trick-or-treaters. However, there are some hidden dangers when it comes to your pets and Halloween candy. In fact, some candy is downright dangerous for dogs and cats.

VERIFY wanted to look into which treats are most treacherous to your furry friends.

You can buy just about any kind of candy around Halloween, but Wystrach said there are a few that pet owners should be extra cautious about bringing into their homes.

"Any sugar-free products, ranging from gum to candy," Wystrach said. "Even peanut butter can be sugar-free."

Sugar-free candies contain an ingredient called xylitol, which PetMD said can be very dangerous and even deadly for pets.

"Pets don't have the ability to break down the sweetener," Wystrach said. "It has a very dramatic decline in their blood sugar and can cause seizures and deaths."

Another that tops the list, even though we may think it's healthy, is raisins. Wystrach said owners need to keep raisins away from their pets at all costs.

"Raisins can be highly deadly to animals and cause some severe problems to kidney function," Wystrach said. "One or two raisins can be toxic."

Finally, dark chocolate is on the list. You should never let your dog eat dark chocolate, according to Wystrach.

"Bakers chocolate has the highest level of toxicity and then milk chocolate, to a lesser degree," she said.

If your dog or cat consumes any of these, Wystrach said you should call your veterinarian or urgent care immediately. Pet owners can also get help from the ASPCA or other pet poison control hotlines.