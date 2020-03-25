WASHINGTON — If someone is considering doing some spring cleaning, or tidying up around the house during the coronavirus pandemic, be careful because mixing different cleaning products could even be dangerous.

This is according to a graphic shared on social media by Kent Firefighters warning of the dangers of mixing certain chemicals like bleach and vinegar, hydrogen peroxide and vinegar and bleach and ammonia.

The post claimed mixing chemicals like bleach and rubbing alcohol could produce hydrochloric acid, as well as chloroacetone, chloroform or dichloroacetate, which are all very dangerous and highly toxic.

VERIFY

THE QUESTION:

Are these cleaning products dangerous to mix?

THE ANSWER:

Yes. Mixing some cleaning chemicals together could be toxic.

SOURCES:

Washington Department Of Health

New Jersey Health Department

Federal Register: "Health Risks to Workers"

USDA - Peracetic Acid

WHAT WE FOUND:

Mixing bleach with any acid, including vinegar, is very dangerous. It can produce a toxic chlorine gas.

Bleach and Ammonia are also a dangerous combination. Mixing these also produces a toxic gas that causes coughing, nausea, shortness of breath, watery eyes, chest pains, wheezing, pneumonia, fluid in the lungs and irritation to the throat, nose, and eyes.

Mixing bleach and rubbing alcohol can create chloroform which can damage your liver, kidneys, brain, heart and bone marrow.

Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar make peracetic acid which is highly corrosive and unsafe.

If someone is cleaning at home, individuals should make sure they aren’t mixing these chemicals. Everyone is encouraged to read all warning labels. Many cleaning products and most bleach bottles have warning labels advising against using with other products.

