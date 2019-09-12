GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems every day, there is another scam. This one happens to target the world's largest retailer -- Walmart.

VERIFY QUESTION

Viewer Joanne Mendoza sent WFMY News 2 a screen shot of an offer she received and asked, "Is this legitimate?"

The "coupon" appears to be from a website called GiftOfXmas.com. It has the Walmart logo and reads, "It's our anniversary. Answer a few questions to get $75 Coupon of Walmart."

WFMY via Joanne Mendoza

VERIFY SOURCE

Tara Aston - Walmart senior manager of corporate communications

VERIFY PROCESS

Walmart senior manager of corporate communications Tara Aston concluded the post Joanne saw is not legitimate. She said Walmart's real survey practices are as follows:

"Walmart does not solicit online for individuals to complete online surveys for gift cards or free gifts, nor do we send unsolicited emails asking individuals to participate in our surveys."

"Walmart does not endorse and is not affiliated with any "sponsor offer" related program or survey."

"Walmart will never send you emails or surveys that are contingent on your making purchases, subscriptions, or fulfilling other financial requirements."

"Drawings for the legitimate Walmart receipt survey occur four times a year. Winners of the register receipt gift card are notified by certified mail, never via email."

Aston suggested customers look for signs of fraud in surveys:

Poor grammar

Poor spelling

Outdated logos or branding (e.g. use of Wal-Mart or WAL-MART, instead of Walmart)

There is often fine print disclosing that the offer is not associated with the brand listed.

To receive the “free” gift card, the survey asks the customer to complete several steps and to request that several friends complete the same steps.

WFMY

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The offer Joanne received is not legitimate. She should not participate in the survey.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post, screen shot or selfie video to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus

RELATED: VERIFY: Keto Might Not Be The Safest Diet

RELATED: VERIFY: You don’t need to add aspirin to your Christmas tree

RELATED: VERIFY: A Cold November Does Not Predict A Snowy Winter

RELATED: VERIFY: Those bright lights in the sky were Jupiter and Venus