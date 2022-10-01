What are your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

While the odds of winning are the same in every state, historically, some states have actually done better than others.

WASHINGTON — As Powerball ticket holders hope to add a few zeroes to their bank account, what are the real odds of winning the over $1 billion prize?

If you find yourself with a losing ticket, you are not alone, as odds of winning has been proven to be exceptionally low.

But that doesn't stop many people from making plans for what they will do with the money if they win. From planning for retirement, going on vacation or even starting a self-funded campaign for Congress - people across D.C. and the nation have plans.

“First plan is to buy my own island," Stepfoun Hartwell, of Washington, said. "Yeah. Buy me my own island, so I can kick back, get me a farm, and take care of the people.”

But, despite the confidence ticketholders carry, how likely are we to win?

According to Powerball, the chances of winning any prize is one in 24.9 which is not horrible, but if you’re hoping to win the jackpot – the odds are a bit more steep. To be exact, the odds are one in 292.2 million.

The “Hoosier” lottery in Indiana has had 39 jackpot winners and the next highest state is Missouri with 31.

In the DMV, there have been 11 D.C. winners, three Maryland winners, and just one Virginia winner.

Though many people know the odds of winning, they are feeling good about it anyway.

“Better than not playing at all. I say at the end of the day - if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, life goes on,” a patron at Tenley Liquors said.