COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tables turned on a man who has been arrested and charged in a shooting on Millwood Avenue Saturday night.

According to Columbia Police the man is 23-year-old Je'nell Burton. He has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Investigators believe that Burton agreed to meet a male and female who were attempting to sell sneakers at 2401 Millwood Avenue.

Shortly before 6 PM on Saturday (November 30, 2019), instead of purchasing the items, Burton allegedly pointed a gun at the couple. The male victim shot at Burton causing non-life threatening injuries to his hand and leg.

Burton was taken to a local hospital for treatment and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

At last check, Burton was still detained under a $75,000 surety bond set by a judge.