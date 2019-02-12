COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tables turned on a man who has been arrested and charged in a shooting on Millwood Avenue Saturday night. 

According to Columbia Police the man is 23-year-old Je'nell Burton.  He has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

Investigators believe that Burton agreed to meet a male and female who were attempting to sell sneakers at 2401 Millwood Avenue.  
Shortly before 6 PM on Saturday (November 30, 2019), instead of purchasing the items, Burton allegedly pointed a gun at the couple. The male victim shot at Burton causing non-life threatening injuries to his hand and leg.  

Burton was taken to a local hospital for treatment and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC). 

At last check, Burton was still detained under a $75,000 surety bond set by a judge.