HOUSTON — Three hunters and their dog were pulled to safety in Freeport Saturday, thanks to the Coast Guard.

The call came in to the Houston-Galveston station from the wife of one of the stranded hunters. She said her husband and two others had fallen overboard near Bastrop Bayou. They were able to right the boat, but couldn’t get the engine to start up again.

A Coast Guard chopper responded and pulled all three men and their dog up to safety.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.