Dallas police officials are investigating what an officer was doing when he was captured on video holding what appears to be bottles of alcohol outside a liquor store after a tornado blew through the area Sunday.

The video has gained traction on social media with many questioning what the officer was doing.

One version of the video, captured live during WFAA storm coverage, has been shared more than 18,000 times, while another had racked up over 10,000 shares on Facebook.

A Dallas spokesperson told WFAA on Monday that officials are looking into the incident to determine what the officer was doing.

Their investigation included pulling the officer's dash camera footage and checking his logs. Officials did not name the officer.

Officials said firefighters and police officers were working throughout the night to check damaged buildings for people trapped inside.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas, bringing winds up to 140 mph. The service estimates the tornado was an EF-3.

