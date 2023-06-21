Community upset after Georgia police department shares photos of its handgun training class

The NAACP has issued a statement demanding an immediate meeting with the chief and other leaders.

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Villa Rica Police Department is facing intense backlash after hosting a handgun class over the weekend with the public taking aim at the agency's use of the target.

The department shared photos of its Saturday training on social media.

"We wanted to share a few photos with everyone. Even though the weather was hot, everyone seemed to have a good time. Check out our Facebook page for more photos," the department posted along with a few photos from the training.

The pictures have since been removed from the department's post. An 11Alive viewer shared them in which the photos show people lining up to practice firing at a target that depicts a Black man in a beanie pointing a gun. At least half a dozen targets were printed, according to photos.

It appeared the gun range practice was accompanied by instruction in a classroom.

People did not share kind words on the Facebook post, calling the target problematic and accusing the department's training of being racist. Others called the target harmful and nerve-wracking for a department that is meant to serve the community.

The Carroll County NAACP issued a statement on the matter, calling it a controversial target that needed to be addressed.

"This 'target' is extremely offensive to many Villa Rica and Carroll County residents. These types of targets have been used by other police departments within the U.S. and have been deemed racially inappropriate and unacceptable," the NAACP statement read.

We are aware of a racially insensitive social media post made by the Villa Rica Police Department. The Carroll County NAACP requests a meeting with leadership of the City of Villa Rica immediately. #gapol #VillaRicaGa pic.twitter.com/xjc4XhQtlp — Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) June 21, 2023

Now the NAACP is demanding an apology from the department and an immediate meeting with the chief, Villa Rica mayor, city manager and City Councilwoman Shirley Marchman.

Since removing the photos, the police department issued a statement in a social media post explaining that the choice of target used is part of a package "which included target images of people from various ethnic groups."

"It was never our intention to be insensitive, inflammatory, or offensive to anyone. However, we respect the honest opinions of our fellow citizens and apologize for any offense we may have caused," the statement read in part.

The Villa Rica Police Department strives to be conscious of how our relationship with our community members has a direct... Posted by The Villa Rica Police Department on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Villa Rica Police also invited people to join a future citizens firearms class and "share in a positive experience" alongside officers.