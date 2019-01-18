VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Summit Food Service to provide free meals to federal workers and families affected by the government shutdown.

The Dinner with a Deputy program began on Monday, January 21. The sheriff's office scheduled several other dates to provide meals as well.

"We recognize a need in our community and we’re stepping up to meet it," Sheriff Ken Stolle said.

"This is an opportunity for us to break bread together and, more importantly, help those in need who want to work, but can’t, or are working without pay and are worried about feeding their families. If we can ease that worry for a few nights a week, that’s what we’re going to do."

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 411 Integrity Way.

Besides Monday, the other days deputies planned to serve dinner (as long as the shutdown continued) were:

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 28

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Friday, Feb. 1

Federal workers who have been furloughed or who are working without pay only need to present their federal work ID.

Summit Food Service, which provides food services to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, donated the meals.

