Virginia home with person living in basement goes off the market

The home went off the market on April 15 for $805,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — No, it's not the Parasite home in South Korea - this basement squatter is hanging out in a Fairfax, Virginia, home and the details of the closeby neighbor were clearly spelled out on the listing when it came time to sell.

"NO ACCESS to see lower level and Home sold AS IS, ONLY with acknowledgment that home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place," the listing stated in the Zillow description.

And sold, it did: the home went off the market on April 15 for $805,000. It was built in 1964 and was last sold in 1997 for $319,000. The owner's name was withheld by request on the Fairfax County auditor's site. The new buyer's name also was not listed.

To claim squatter's rights in Virginia, a person has to live in a place for 15 years and not hide the fact that they're living there.

The two-story, brick and wood home is a little over 3,500 square feet and is located in the suburban neighborhood of Mantua Hills in Fairfax.

The listing on Zillow said that only all-cash offers would be accepted. It also says that the home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The basement is described as "partially finished" - although buyers wouldn't get a chance to see it before purchase.

The agent handling the sale declined to comment because she said the seller and buyer didn't want any more attention.

Previously, she told the New York Post the seller is a 79-year-old man who is ill and in the hospital and the woman living in the lower level is "taking advantage" of him, the paper reported.

The agent said the woman was cleaning the man's house three years ago when she convinced him to let her move in, never left and never paid rent. The paper reported the man's family can't afford the legal fees to kick the woman out.

Neighbors are curious, but they are also quiet when it comes to talking about the circumstances around this house. They did tell WUSA9 that when the woman moved in, things changed around the house. For the first time in a long time, the grass was cut and the yard was cleaned up. Whether she was responsible, they weren't sure.

Neighbors say the woman runs a cleaning service and that the cleaning service car parked in front of the house Tuesday was hers.