NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Bluefield, Virginia, police officer.

Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Gray is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair.

State police have release a photo of Gray.

He is driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris with a hatchback, and West Virginia plates 53U-974.

The police officer is still being treated at the hospital.

Call the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.