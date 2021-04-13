In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and the FDA said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

WASHINGTON — The death of a Virginia woman who took the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being investigated due to a rare blood clot issue that has caused this particular vaccine to be paused by the Biden administration and the Food and Drug Administration.

The information on the woman's death was confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), who said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with its department to learn more about the woman's death.

VDH said the woman received the J&J vaccine in March.

"People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, or call 911 if it is a medical emergency," said VDH in its statement.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and the FDA said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

Following the announcement, the Virginia Department of Health said they would cease all Johnson & Johnson vaccines until the investigation is complete.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia also were proactive in shutting down the use of the vaccine after the FDA announcement.

The Johson & Johnson vaccine is the third type of vaccine being offered to U.S. citizens. Unlike those offered by Maderna and Pfizer, the J & J vaccine is only one shot.

The Virginia death was reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and a report can be found by searching the system for VAERS ID 1114806-1.