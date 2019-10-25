KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Vol fan is hoping fans at Neyland Stadium Saturday will help him bring awareness to student-athletes affected by mental illness.

The American College Health Association says the suicide rate among young adults ages 15 to 24 has tripled since the 1950s.

And suicide is currently the second most common cause of death among college students.

The fans in Neyland can be a force.

One passionate Vols fan is hoping they'll be a force for change Saturday.

"If it gets a conversation started, then that's a step in the right direction," Robby Gross said.

In a tweet, Gross asked Vol fans in Neyland to join in on what's become a Gamecock tradition.

At home games, South Carolina fans hold up three fingers at the beginning of the third quarter.

"It kind of just caught me," Gross said. "It's just a simple gesture."

A simple gesture that acts as a deep reminder.

Tyler Hilinski took his own life last year.

He played quarterback for Washington State University, and wore the number three.

His brother, Ryan Hilinski, is the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks.

"It's a simple way to show support for the family," Gross said.

It stood out to Gross because his family has felt the effects of suicide as well.

"My wife's father took his own life and just seeing the effect that had on her and her family," Gross said. "I think that's what made it relatable."

Tyler's family, including his father Mark started Hilinski's Hope--an organization dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health issues in student-athletes.

"To see others at competing universities sort of, warm up to the idea of supporting each other is very touching and it means the world to us," Mark Hilinski said.

He said Tyler would be proud.

"I was blessed with three great kids and he's no longer with us right now, but he's part of the reason--really the main reason we're doing all this," Mark Hilinski said.

"If there's someone sitting around, maybe thinking about (taking their own life), hopefully not, but if they've been thinking about it or contemplating that, just understanding that there's people that care about you, that care about people they don't know," Gross said.

If you want more information about Hilinski's Hope, head to the organization's website.