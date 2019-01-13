LITHONIA, Ga. — Employees involved in a widely circulated video that showed them pouring food on a passed-out customer - and even dancing with him - have been fired.

Waffle House announced the termination of the employees involved with the incident at a location near Lithonia.

A report filed with the DeKalb County Police Department on Jan. 2 said they were responding to the incident which was reported to them as an assault. There, the victim described the incident where he said the employees played with him "as if he was a puppet" while also putting cheese ketchup and salt on his head.

Unconscious at the time of the incident, he learned about it when he saw the video online.

The Norcross-based 24-hour diner chain also said that they have been in contact with the customer seen in the video and apologized.

"Their actions in no way represent our company or our thousands of associates who strive to provide our customers with a positive experience daily," their statement read.

Waffle House hasn't commented on the specific actions in the video or other details tied to the incident.

The police report lists one count of simple battery. It's not clear if the employees were actually charged.