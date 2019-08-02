COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing Authority executive director Gilbert Walker has been with the CHA since 1968.

A document found in Richland County, showing Walker applying for the Midlands Workforce Development Board, shows that Walker worked in various positions in the CHA since he first started in November of 1968.

He was appointed as interim director by the CHA board of commissioners in January of 2000. Nearly 18 months later, he was placed into the full executive director role.

His tenure as executive director comes after Rodney Fauser lead the CHA from 1990 to 2000.

The Columbia Housing Authority has been around since 1934 and in that time there have been four executive directors.