Del Norte, CO (KUSA) - Small town police departments have to make do with limited resources, so it's smart of the Del Norte Police to post mugshots of wanted people on Facebook for free.

What's priceless, though, is when the guy whose picture they're sharing comments on the post.

Trishtin Brown is wanted for possession of a controlled substance by the 12th Judicial District in Rio Grande County, according to Del Norte Police.

The department put his picture on their Facebook page, and it was shared 143 times, as of this writing.

Brown must know at least one of those 143 people, because he saw and commented on the post.

"That's f****d up," he wrote.

Screenshot of Del Norte Police Facebook post

The Del Norte Police noticed it and decided to write back, asking him if he'd like to come on down and turn himself in, so he could take care of that warrant.

Next asked the Del Norte Police if Brown actually had turned himself in, when we called to ask about the post. Wouldn't you know it - he hasn't.

