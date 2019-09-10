LAKE WALES, Fla — A Warner University football player died following a non-contact drill, the school said in a statement.
Theodore "Boobie" Hammonds collapsed Tuesday after the drill and quickly was tended to by athletic training staff and Polk County Emergency Services. Hammonds was taken to AdventHealth Lake Wales ER, where he passed away. The cause of death is not yet known.
According to his athletic biography, Hammonds was a senior from Miami and had attended Carol City High School.
"We offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo’s family, friends, classmates, coaches and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time," the university wrote on Facebook.
Warner University said it has assembled a team to provide support to students and staff who need it. They're asked to email prayer@warner.edu or call 863-638-7240.
