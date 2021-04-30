WATCH LIVE: Procession for fallen deputies arriving in Boone

The procession is expected to pass through Boone sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Friday.

The procession for two fallen Watauga County deputies is expected to pass through Boone sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered in Winston-Salem on Friday to bring home the bodies of two Watauga County sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty this week.

Investigators said a man shot and killed Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox after they responded to a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home in Boone.

Sgt. Ward died at a hospital. Deputy Fox died at the scene.

Officials said the suspect shot his mother and step-father before taking his own life.

On Friday, 80 law enforcement agencies gathered at the Winston-Salem Dash Stadium to honor the fallen deputies with a procession. It started shortly after 1 p.m. and is now on its way to Boone.

Family members expressed concerns before deadly standoff

Authorities said the suspect in the standoff had a large cache of weapons and may have been contemplating an attack in public.

Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman identified the dead on Thursday. He said George Wyatt Ligon and his wife Michelle were dead along with the shooting suspect, 32-year-old Isaac Alton Barnes. Barnes was Michelle Ligon’s son and the man’s stepson.