CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to reports from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 15,451 children served in the foster care system North Carolina in 2017.

2,907 were waiting to be adopted and in Guilford County alone, 528 were in the system.

A Charlotte family changed a newborn's fate by adopting her through Carolina Adoption Services in Greensboro.

On Valentine’s Day 2017, Bryan and Catelyn King got the call that changed their lives forever.

“It was our agency out of Greensboro,” Bryan said. “My first thought is always a piece of paperwork or something that needs to be filled out.”

To Bryan's surprise it was the director and her assistant letting him know there was a baby available for adoption.

His wife Catelyn was on her way back from the couple's hometown in Pennsylvania with their 3-year-old son Griffin.

For months, they’d been waiting to hear those words in hopes of seeing their family of three grow.

“It was just so surreal on the drive down knowing that we were going to meet and pick up our daughter who we’d just learned about earlier that morning,” Bryan said.

The Kings shared that the process was very daunting.

“There are so many types of adoptions and different agencies, and different ways to go about it, it felt overwhelming,” Catelyn said.

They opted for the domestic route, so they could receive a newborn.

The paperwork is extensive, but Catelyn was so excited for the opportunity, that she completed it in about a week.

She says the wait and emotional toll it took on them was definitely worth it.

“I could just cry really thinking about it, we can’t imagine our family without her at all,” she shared.

Last weekend, Chase King celebrated her first birthday, but for her family it was also a celebration of her birth mom’s brave decision to choose what was best for her baby.

“That we get the chance to be able to be her parents and to love her and to just help her fulfill her potential is amazing,” Catelyn said in tears.

“It’s like she couldn’t be more a part of the family and we couldn’t love her more any other way,” she added.

There are many types of adoption meant to fit each family's needs.

The National Adoption Center explains that adoption can be open, which is when the adopted child maintains some sort of relationship or contact with their biological family, or closed where there is no contact and no identifying information is shared between the families involved.

Adoption can be temporary in the form of fostering, fost-adopt where a family adopts an available child they foster, infant adoption and independent adoption.

If you or someone you know are interested in adopting or fostering a child in your area, contact your local social services agency for information.

Here is a list of private and accredited adoption agencies in North Carolina and the Triad:

Carolina Adoption Services

Phone: 800-632-9312

Mailing Address: 630 N Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401

Counties Served: US and International

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Phone: 800-632-1400

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415

Counties Served: All counties

Crossnore School and Children’s Home

Phone: 336-721-7600

Address: PO Box 249 Crossnore, NC 28616-0249 and 1001 Reynolda Rd. Winston Salem, NC 27104

Counties Served: Western Counties

Methodist Home for Children

Phone: 888-305-4321

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 10917, Raleigh, NC 27603

Counties Served: All counties

Another Choice for Black Children

Phone: 800-774-3534

Address: 2340 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Counties Served: All counties

Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina

Phone: 910-646-2241

Address: P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450

Counties Served: All counties

Lutheran Family Services in the Carolinas

Phone: 919-861-2802

Address: P.O. Box 12287, Raleigh, NC 27605

Counties Served: All counties

Seven Homes Foster Care and Adoption Agency

Phone: 336-542-3307

Address: 1312 Hamilton Place, Suite 101, High Point, NC 27262

Counties Served: Call for county-specific information

Children's Hope Alliance

Asheville Office

Phone: 828-236-2877

Address: 38 Garfield Road, Suite D, Asheville, NC 28803

Counties Served: Call for county-specific information

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Homes

Phone: 336-667-5683

Address: P.O. Box 2777, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

Counties Served: Wilkes, Ashe, Surry, Yadkin, Catawba, Iredell and Alleghany