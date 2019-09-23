COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fall began this morning at 3:50 AM, but do not expect any autumn-like weather anytime soon.

The hot temperatures will continue this week. Today we are expecting sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday morning temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

A few clouds will be possible Tuesday as a weak cold front moves through the area. The frontal passage should be dry because moisture is very limited.

High pressure will build in behind the front and temperatures will climb. Highs Wednesday through Friday may top out in the middle 90s.

The record high Thursday is 97° set in 1984. The record high Friday is 96° set in 1900.

The models have indicated a front will push into the area late Thursday or Friday. The American model has shown a chance for rain. The European forecast model keeps us dry. For now, we will go with a hot, dry forecast over the next seven days.

We could use more rain. Over 63% of South Carolina is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. Nearly 25% of the state is under moderate drought conditions, and 6.5% of the state is suffering from severe drought.

Unfortunately, the overall pattern appears to be dry. According the Weather Prediction Center, rainfall will be below normal through October 6 for South Carolina.