COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather will be sunny and quiet today, but changes are on the way for Thursday.

Blue skies and sunshine is expected for most of Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s today.

Clouds will start to build back into the area tonight. A few isolated showers will be possible very early Thursday morning, but the rain chances will be increasing through the morning hours.

Showers and storms are likely Thursday. Severe weather will be possible too. Our forecast model brings the storms into the area around noon and keeps the storms pushing through until 7 or 8 PM.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall will be the greatest threats if severe thunderstorms do develop.

An isolated tornado will also be possible for parts of the Midlands. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Midlands under an enhanced risk for severe, but severe storms will be possible for all of the state.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible. Most of the state is under a slight risk of excessive rainfall Thursday.

Our forecast model has indicated the chance of 2" to 2.50" of rain falling across the Midlands tomorrow.

The heavy rain could cause issues, especially in areas that have already gotten lots of rain over the last seven days.

The storms and rain will move out of the area by late Thursday evening.

Sunshine will return to the area Friday. Temperatures will be very warm too. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.