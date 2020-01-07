More typical summer weather for today

It will be hot and humid with a chance for afternoon storms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More seasonably hot weather with a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

June ended wetter-than-normal for most locations. The Columbia Metropolitan Airport finished with 4.78” of rain. That is a little above normal for the month.

Temperatures were a little below normal for the month of June. The overall average temperature in Columbia in June was 77.9 degrees. This is about a degree below normal.

We did hit 94 degrees three times in June, that is the hottest high temperature we have had so far this season.

Today will be hot and humid, pretty close to normal for the first day of July.

There will be a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Just like the last several days, some of us will get rain, others will not.

Severe weather is not expected, but an isolated strong storm is possible. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Thursday will start off mild and muggy. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Friday will be hot and humid, but the chance for rain will be a little smaller. Isolated showers and storms may develop, especially in association with the sea breeze front.

High temperatures Friday will climb into the lower to middle 90s.

The July 4th holiday will be hot and humid. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, but most of us may not see any rain.

Highs Saturday will climb into the middle 90s, but heat index values will make it feel even hotter.

Heat index values may top out in the lower 100 degree range by Saturday.

There will be slightly better chance for showers and storms Sunday. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next five days. The National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas as of now.