Temperatures heating up Wednesday

High temperatures have not made it into the 90s in Columbia since August 17.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be noticeably hotter for the rest of the workweek as afternoon temperatures reach the 90s again.

Weak high pressure will settle over the area Wednesday. More sunshine and hotter temperatures are expected. Highs will reach into the lower 90s. Heat index values may climb into the lower 100° range.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but the chance for rain is small. Any rain should decrease after sunset. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

It will continue to be hot and humid Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s and heat index values again will climb into the lower 100° range.

A stray shower or storm will be possible Thursday, but most of us will not get any rain.

There may be a slightly better chance of showers and storms Friday. High temperatures will remain a little above normal.

The combination of tropical moisture and a front may help increase the rain chances Saturday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower 90s.

The chance for rain will be smaller Sunday.