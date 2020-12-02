COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers will be possible this afternoon, but the better chance for rain will be tomorrow.

The clouds will stick around today. A few showers will be possible this afternoon and this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the area.

A cold front will move into the area Thursday. Showers will be likely early in the day. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather for Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat if severe storms develop, but the risk of severe weather is low.

The showers will move into the area by mid-morning. The rain will move quickly from west to east.

Showers and a few storms will move through the central Midlands by mid-day. It will be breezy as the front moves through the state.

The rain will move into the eastern and southern Midlands by mid-afternoon. The threat of severe weather will be ending, but the chance for rain will linger.

Valentine's Day will start off under mostly cloudy skies, but skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Highs on Friday will be much cooler. Temperatures in the afternoon will top off in the upper 50s.

The start of the weekend will be sunny, dry and chilly. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Moisture will return to the Midlands Sunday. There will be a small chance for some rain for the second half of the weekend.